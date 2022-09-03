Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

