StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

