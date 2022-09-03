Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Get Intevac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 9.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.