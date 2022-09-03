Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

