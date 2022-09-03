DA Davidson Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $99.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

