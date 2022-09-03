C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of AI stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

