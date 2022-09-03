Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SQNS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 743,504 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 657,356 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

