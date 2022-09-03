Citigroup Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $1.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.
Skillz Stock Performance
NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Skillz has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
