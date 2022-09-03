Citigroup Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $1.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Skillz has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Skillz Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

