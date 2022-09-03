B. Riley Increases Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target to $8.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.