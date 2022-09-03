Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.