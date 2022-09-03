U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLCA. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

