Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

SQNS stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $3,369,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

