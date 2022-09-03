Raymond James Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,310,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 644,727 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

