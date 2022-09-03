Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.