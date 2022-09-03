Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE RY opened at C$123.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.