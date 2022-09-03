Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $747.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $47.92 on Monday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

