Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head to Head Survey

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avanos Medical and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 182.15%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -1.02% 5.27% 3.95% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 1.52 $5.20 million ($0.16) -149.18 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 19.05

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

