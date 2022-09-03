Critical Comparison: VirTra (VTSI) and Its Competitors

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VirTra to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirTra and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $24.43 million $2.54 million 25.33 VirTra Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 51.76

Analyst Recommendations

VirTra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VirTra and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra Competitors 49 160 380 6 2.58

VirTra currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 31.65%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 9.24% 8.55% 5.24% VirTra Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Volatility & Risk

VirTra has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirTra beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. The company also provides Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, it offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

