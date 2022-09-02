HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 217,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Smartsheet by 209.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.