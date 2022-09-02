CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.