CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,426,734 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426,734 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

