Citigroup Inc. Acquires 154,418 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,418 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 930,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,597,000 after purchasing an additional 312,112 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.