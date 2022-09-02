Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $544,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

