CI Investments Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,683 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

AX opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.