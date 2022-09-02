AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,189.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

