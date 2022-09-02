Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 265 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

