FORA Capital LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perrigo by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.