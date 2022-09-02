Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

