Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.