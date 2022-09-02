Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.
Greif Stock Performance
NYSE GEF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.
Greif Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Greif
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
Further Reading
