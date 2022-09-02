D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.67 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

