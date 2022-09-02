CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,187,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,700,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.81.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

