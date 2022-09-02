Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 784 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.43. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

