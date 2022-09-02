FORA Capital LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.