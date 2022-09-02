CI Investments Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,753 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dollar General by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

