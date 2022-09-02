CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $74.68 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

