CI Investments Inc. Sells 16,286 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MELI opened at $858.79 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.47 and a 200-day moving average of $912.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

