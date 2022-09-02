CI Investments Inc. Acquires 27,789 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

