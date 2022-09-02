Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 26,520 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

