The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

