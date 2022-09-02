Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,162 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.