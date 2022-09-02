Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 21,722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 601.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

