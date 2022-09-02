Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ciena updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1,073.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

