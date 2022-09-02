D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,532 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

