D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 245,566 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 451,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

