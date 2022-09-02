Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.68.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

