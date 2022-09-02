Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Okta by 412.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Insider Activity

Okta Price Performance

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

