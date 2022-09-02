DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.