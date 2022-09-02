Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 107,383 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 500.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. I-Mab has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $80.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

