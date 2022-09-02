Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $2.34 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $1,923,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

